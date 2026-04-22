Who Is Marie-Louise Eta, Union Berlin's 'Football Goddess'

New head coach of German Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Union Berlin Marie-Louise Eta looks on during the warm up prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and Wolfsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

1/7 New head coach of German Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Union Berlin Marie-Louise Eta looks on during the warm up prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and Wolfsburg in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi





2/7 New head coach of German Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Union Berlin Marie-Louise Eta looks on during the warm up prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and Wolfsburg in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi





3/7 New head coach of German Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Union Berlin Marie-Louise Eta attends a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi





4/7 New head coach of German Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Union Berlin Marie-Louise Eta attends a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi





5/7 Union Berlin's interim head coach Marie-Louise Eta attends a training session in Berlin, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Photo: Matthias Koch/dpa via AP





6/7 New head coach of German Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Union Berlin Marie-Louise Eta reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and Wolfsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi





7/7 New head coach of German Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Union Berlin Marie-Louise Eta looks on during the warm up prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and Wolfsburg in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi





