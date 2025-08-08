Manisha Kalyan Eyes FIFA World Cup, Olympics After Asian Cup Boost

Manisha Kalyan’s journey began in the small village of Muggowal in Punjab, where she grew up playing football with dreams that stretched far beyond her surroundings. Step by step, through hard work and persistence, she made her way to the UEFA Women’s Champions League



Manisha Kalyan AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers
AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: Manisha Kalyan’s brace helps IND cruise to 4–0 win over TLS. Photo: AIFF
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manisha Kalyan said her dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup and Olympics feels closer after India qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

  • At the ASMITA Under-13 Girls League in Guwahati, she urged youngsters to use such platforms to grow.

  • She was joined by Assam’s Rekha Kataki and Dosomi Rowtia, both ASMITA products.

Trailblazing Indian woman footballer Manisha Kalyan on Friday said she harbours the dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, a belief that has been bolstered by the national team's qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia next year.

Manisha, the only Indian footballer to have played in the UEFA Champions League for women, was the cynosure of all eyes at the ASMITA under-13 league for girls at Nehru Stadium on Friday. She said ASMITA is a "rare platform for young girls to realise their football dreams."

"I am still dreaming of playing in the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics and after we qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia next year, our belief has been bolstered," the 23-year-old Manisha told the eight teams taking part in the Guwahati leg of ASMITA aimed at scouting talent at the grassroots level across India.

"You now have a platform like ASMITA and the more quality matches you play, the better you will get," she added.

Manisha was present alongside two emerging talents from Assam -- Rekha Kataki and Dosomi Rowtia. Both Rekha and Dosomi are products of the ASMITA league.

While Dosomi has made it to the national camp, Rekha has captained NorthEast United Football Club in the Indian Women's League Division 2.

"Football is in the genes of North-East people. I grew up watching Bala Devi and now 11 of my colleagues in the senior national team are from this region. This only shows how much talent is present here.

"Maybe, five years from now, one of these kids will play for Assam and then India. Just work hard and only think about football. The ecosystem is surely developing and with government's support, we can only do better," said Manisha.

Sports in north-east is a focus area for the sports ministry.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already announced that a NorthEast-specific Games will be added to the Khelo India calendar.

"That will be a great addition. Not only football, this region is contributing to all sports and to give them more exposure is the right way to go," said Manisha, who has played professionally in Cyprus and Greece.


