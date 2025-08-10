Manchester United Vs Fiorentina: David de Gea Positive About Red Devils' Prospects After Emotional Reunion

David de Gea positive about United's revival under Ruben Amorim
David de Gea is hopeful Ruben Amorim can return Manchester United to the top of the English game this season, having made his first return to Old Trafford since his 2023 exit.
De Gea left United after a distinguished 12-year spell as their number one in 2023, with former boss Erik ten Hag moving for Andre Onana amid criticism of De Gea's kicking.
The Spaniard joined Fiorentina in 2024 after a year out of the game, and on Saturday, his Viola side held United to a 1-1 draw in the Red Devils' final pre-season friendly.
De Gea made five saves during the game, though he was substituted before a penalty shoot-out took place to decide the victors of the Snapdragon Cup, with United winning 5-4.
United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, only taking 27 points from 27 league games under Amorim.
But De Gea hopes the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko can help United compete for major honours in 2025-26 and beyond.
"I know it's been some years that United have struggled a bit, but it's one of the best clubs in the world," he said.
"It's a massive club and hopefully this year, with the new signings and the manager starting a new era, they can do something big. Hopefully, this year they can be where they deserve."
De Gea made 545 appearances for United, keeping 190 clean sheets and winning a Premier League title, the FA Cup, two EFL Cups and the Europa League.
He was unable to say a proper farewell to the club's fans upon his departure but got a standing ovation when substituted for Tommaso Martinelli on Saturday.
"It's a game I'll never forget, for sure," the 34-year-old said.
"Sometimes it's difficult to describe with words how you feel on the pitch, seeing the crowd, with everybody there. It was so emotional for me."
United start their Premier League campaign against Arsenal in eight days' time, while Fiorentina's Serie A season begins at Cagliari on August 24.