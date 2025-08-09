Man United 1-1 Fiorentina (5-4 PEN), Pre-Season Friendlies: Red Devils Need Spot-Kicks To Win Old Trafford Clash

Manchester United vs Fiorentina, Pre-Season Friendlies: Simon Sohm gave La Viola an early lead, but an own goal from Robin Gosens levelled the scoreline at the Old Trafford

Manchester United beat Fiorentina 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their final pre-season friendly at Old Trafford, having unveiled new striker Benjamin Sesko before kick-off.

Sesko's arrival from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £74m (€85.4m) was confirmed on Saturday, and the Slovenia international was unveiled on the pitch just hours later.

While Sesko's arrival came too late for him to feature in Ruben Amorim's final pre-season squad, fellow new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo did start. 

But United's new-look attack endured a frustrating outing after the unmarked Simon Sohm sidefooted Albert Gudmundsson's corner beyond Altay Bayindir in the eighth minute.

United got a helping hand in the 25th minute as Robin Gosens put the ball through his own net after Lenny Yoro met Bruno Fernandes' deep corner.

But after getting back on level terms, United were frustrated by Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea, who was returning to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving the Red Devils in 2023.

He kept out two headers from Yoro and a powerful strike from Harry Maguire before being substituted to a standing ovation late on, while Sohm struck the crossbar for the visitors.

That meant a penalty shoot-out was required to decide the winners of the Snapdragon Cup, and after eight successful efforts, Bayindir denied Fabiano Parisi, allowing Kobbie Mainoo to convert the decisive kick.

Data Debrief: Work to do for Amorim

Sesko's arrival means Amorim will be able to field an entirely new front three worth more than £200m when United's Premier League campaign begins against Arsenal next week.

On Saturday, United managed 14 shots to Fiorentina's 10 and 1.91 expected goals (xG) to their visitors' 0.91, but only through Gosens did they find the net.

Mbeumo only managed one shot with an xG value of 0.03, with Cunha registering two worth 0.39 xG, as United's best chances fell to Casemiro (two shots, 0.68 xG) and Yoro (two shots, 0.43 xG).

