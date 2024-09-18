Football

Manchester United Vs Barnsley FC, EFL Cup: Erik Ten Hag Level-Headed Despite 'Perfect Night'

It appears United's fortunes have changed, but their manager will not rush to make judgement

Erik-ten-Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
info_icon

Erik ten Hag was not getting carried away after another positive Manchester United result on a "perfect night" in the EFL Cup. (More Sports News)

United were reeling after a 3-0 humbling at home to rivals Liverpool prior to the international break, but they bounced back by beating Southampton by the same scoreline on Saturday.

And Ten Hag's side then swept aside Barnsley on Tuesday for the biggest win of his United tenure, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen each scoring twice in a 7-0 triumph.

It appears United's fortunes have changed, but their manager will not rush to make judgement.

"I was not devastated after Liverpool; I'm not now celebrating," Ten Hag told the media afterwards.

"We are on a journey, and we will see where we are in May, because then we have to be good and we have to be at our best. In the meantime, we have to progress the team."

Of the Barnsley match, though, he said: "For me and for the team, it's the perfect night.

"We did everything we planned to do; we win, next round, scored lots of great goals, entertained the fans, we worked on our game model. So, yeah, we are happy."

Rashford's goals were an obvious highlight, adding to his first of the campaign against Southampton as the United forward suddenly looks to have regained his confidence.

"Confidence is a big part of it," Ten Hag added. "It's not everything – there are also other parts – but confidence is a big part.

"Rashford is a big guy, he's scored so many goals. In the list of United goalscorers, he's at the top of it. So, he's a big guy, but you're as good as your last game, and every time you have to prove it.

"I have seen the biggest guys, the biggest football players when they are not performing, when the strikers are not scoring, and they drop in confidence. It doesn't matter who."

