Manchester United Vs Arsenal Preview, Women's Super League: Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Players To Watch

Manchester United have failed to win any of their last four Women's Super League meetings with Arsenal (D2 L2), since a 1-0 home win in April 2023, with that victory coming courtesy of an Alessia Russo goal

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester United celebrate against London City Lionesses
Manchester United celebrate against London City Lionesses
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United sit top of the Women's Super League table heading into matchday two

  • Arsenal just behind them on goal difference

  • United given 40% chance of maintaining perfect start to campaign, while Arsenal's hopes of preserving same record sit at 33.4%

Two of the early pacesetters in the Women's Super League go head-to-head on Sunday, with their perfect records on the line.

Manchester United sit top of the table heading into matchday two, and their visitors to Leigh Sports Village, Arsenal, are just behind them on goal difference.

Both sides have scored nine goals so far, with United only conceding once to Arsenal's two, setting up an intriguing clash.

Unlike their visitors, the Red Devils were in midweek action, overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit to beat Brann and reach the Champions League's main draw for the first time, thanks to Elisabeth Terland's hat-trick.

Riviere scoring for Manchester United - null
Women's Super League Wrap: Manchester United Dominate London City Lionesses 5-1; Chelsea Pip Aston Villa 3-1

BY Stats Perform

Though it is so early in the season, this match could set a precedent in the title race, with both sides looking to keep pace with champions Chelsea and surprise package Tottenham as the only teams on six points.

But will either side be able to preserve their 100% record this weekend? We delve into the Opta data to preview this standout WSL clash.

Related Content
Related Content

What's expected?

Man Utd will be full of confidence heading into Sunday's match, but history is not on their side against Arsenal.

They have failed to win any of their last four WSL meetings with the Gunners (D2 L2), since a 1-0 home win in April 2023, with that victory coming courtesy of an Alessia Russo goal.

Arsenal have won two of their last three games against United (D1), as many as in their previous eight meetings with them in all competitions (W2 D2 L4).

That run includes a huge 4-3 victory for Arsenal on the final day of last season at the Emirates, with those three points ensuring they finished second in the table, ahead of United.

info_icon

Only against Chelsea (five games) have United failed to win more games on home soil in the WSL than they have against Arsenal (four – D2 L2), but that does not stop the Opta supercomputer from favouring them this weekend.

United are given a 40% chance of maintaining their perfect start to the campaign, while Arsenal's hopes of preserving their same record sit at 33.4%.

Both teams could still come out of the weekend unbeaten after their first three WSL matches, with a draw occurring in 26.6% of the 10,000 pre-match simulations.

United find free-flowing front line

Last season, Man Utd's top-three push was built on a strong defence, and while they have carried that form into the new campaign, Marc Skinner has also seen improvements in their forward play.

Already, United have blown their old records out of the water; their previous best goal tally after two games of a WSL season was six goals (2020-21 and 2022-23).

So far, United have won both of their last two WSL games by four or more goals, netting five last time out for the first time in a league game since November 2023 against West Ham.

The Red Devils have never before won three successive matches in the competition by four or more goals.

Though it would seem likely that Arsenal will end that run, United's impressive finishing has caught the eye so far, and they sit joint-top of the scoring charts along with the Gunners, while Melvine Malard is the current leading goalscorer (four goals).

info_icon

Some goals have even come from an unlikely source, with Maya Le Tissier both scoring and assisting in two of her last three WSL matches, after never doing so in her previous 123 appearances in the competition.

After the first two matches, United have the second-highest expected goals (xG) total (4.9), behind Arsenal (5.2), and have had the third-most shots (31), but they boast the highest shot conversion rate at 29%.

And United have home advantage on their side. They have lost just one of their last 12 games at home in the WSL (W8 D3), 1-0 against Chelsea in April earlier this year.

United's resolute defence will be key to ensuring that continues, though; only Spurs (0 goals) have conceded fewer than Skinner's side this season, despite them conceding 17 shots worth 2.3 xG.

Comeback queens ready to strike

Renee Slegers will be delighted with the fight her side have shown in recent weeks, but she will be hoping for a more straightforward affair in Manchester.

In both matches so far this season, Arsenal have gone 1-0 down, marking the first time in WSL history that they have won back-to-back matches by coming from behind.

In fact, should the same happen again at Leigh Sports Village, the Gunners would become the first team in WSL history to be losing in three consecutive games before coming back to win all of them.

Some nerves may start to set in if they do concede the first goal, though, as Arsenal have lost two of their last three away matches in the WSL (W1), as many defeats as in their previous 13 (W9 D2).

However, the Gunners have only faced 1.1 expected goals against (xGA) across the first two matchdays, also conceding just nine shots, with both of those totals the lowest in the league so far.

info_icon

They did win their last game on the road 5-1 against West Ham, last enjoying a bigger margin of victory away from home in April 2022 (5-0 versus Leicester City).

Like United, Slegers' side have treated their fans to free-flowing forward play, and they scored five goals for the fifth time in the WSL under the Dutchwoman against the Hammers.

Arsenal average 3.4 goals per game under Slegers, the best rate of any manager in the competition's history, meaning this match is likely to promise goals.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Melvine Malard

Malard is enjoying somewhat of a resurgence this season, having already matched last season's goal haul in her two starts this term.

She is the sixth player to score at least twice in both of a team's opening two games of a WSL season, though none have ever done so in a side's first three matches.

The only players to score more than four times in a team's first three matches of a campaign are Rachel Williams in 2011 (five goals), Jill Roord in 2020-21 (six) and Vivianne Miedema in 2021-21 (five).

Malard has scored with all four of her shots on target so far this season, netting her haul from chances worth 1.7 expected goals (overperformance of 2.3).

info_icon

Arsenal – Alessia Russo

Russo is once again returning to her old club, and this time, she has a landmark in sight.

She has scored 48 goals in 91 Women's Super League appearances and could become the fifth-fastest player to reach a half-century of strikes in the competition, with only Vivianne Miedema (50 matches), Khadija Shaw (57), Sam Kerr (62) and Fran Kirby (75) doing so quicker.

Russo has already netted two goals this term, getting both late on in their dominant win over West Ham last time out.

She has only previously scored one goal against United, but it came in Arsenal's last away match against the Red Devils, in a 1-1 draw.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Joins 100-Wicket Club As IND Edge Past OMA By 21 Runs

  2. Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain

  3. India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

  4. ‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

  5. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  3. Delhi Riots 2020: SC Adjourns Bail Hearing Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To September 22

  4. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  5. DUSU Election 2025: Vote Counting Begins, ABVP And NSUI In Tight Contest

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. Pak Army Chief Ordered Corps Commander At Funeral Of Those Killed At JeM Headquarters: JeM Commander

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged