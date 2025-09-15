Women's Super League Wrap: Manchester United Dominate London City Lionesses 5-1; Chelsea Pip Aston Villa 3-1

Manchester United sit top of the Women's Super League after two games, picking up all six points. In contrast, London City Lionesses are bottom, though they will take solace in the fact they have already faced two of the competition's toughest teams

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Riviere scoring for Manchester United
Riviere scoring for Manchester United
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Melvine Mallard nets second-half brace for Manchester United

  • Former United striker Nikita Parris scores consolation goal for London City

  • Chelsea's Sam Kerr marks her long-awaited return from injury with a goal

Manchester United continued their excellent start to the season with a dominant 5-1 win over Women's Super League newcomers London City Lionesses.

It did not take long for the Red Devils to take the lead on Sunday, with Maya Le Tissier converting from the penalty spot after just three minutes.

Le Tissier then turned provider to set up Jayde Riviere in the 33rd minute, paving the way for Melvine Mallard's second-half brace to put United 4-0 up.

Arsenal beat West Ham 5-1 in the WSL - null
Women's Super League MW 2 Wrap: Arsenal Blitz West Ham, Manchester City Get Off The Mark

BY Stats Perform

London City managed to grab a consolation when former United striker Nikita Parris scored on her home debut.

But with three minutes left to play, there was a first United goal for Jess Park, who fired in from outside the area.

United sit top of the WSL after two games, picking up all six points. In contrast, London City Lionesses are bottom, though they will take solace in the fact they have already faced two of the competition's toughest teams.

Chelsea also made it two wins from two as they took down Aston Villa 3-1, with Sam Kerr marking her long-awaited return from injury with a goal.

Related Content
Related Content

Agnes Beever-Jones scored her second goal of the season after 22 minutes to put the defending champions ahead, though Villa responded before half-time through Ebony Salmon.

Yet Missy Kearns turned into her own net 10 minutes after the restart to put Chelsea back into the lead, and after an 18-month absence, Kerr climbed off the bench to add further gloss to the result in injury time.

Gareth Taylor's poor start to his Liverpool tenure continued, meanwhile, as the Reds were beaten 1-0 by 10-player Leicester City.

Shannon O’Brien was shown her second yellow in the 56th minute, but Emily van Egmond swiftly put Leicester ahead, with Liverpool unable to make their numerical advantage count in their search for an equaliser.

Data Debrief: United’s flying start and Villa's Chelsea misery continues

United have flown out of the blocks this season, plundering nine goals across their first two games, the joint most in the WSL, along with Arsenal.

Villa, meanwhile, have now lost all 11 of their WSL matches against Chelsea. They are one of two teams, along with Tottenham, to face the Blues 11 times in the competition without taking a single point.

As for Liverpool, they are now just one defeat away from suffering their 100th loss in the WSL.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

  3. India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Lacklustre Women In Blue Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat In Opener

  4. India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

  5. England Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Rain Washes Out Trent Bridge Decider As ENG And SA Share Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  2. Allies Turned Opponents UPPL, BJP Promise Lasting Peace In Assam’s BTC Poll Manifestos

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions