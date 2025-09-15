Women's Super League Wrap: Manchester United Dominate London City Lionesses 5-1; Chelsea Pip Aston Villa 3-1

Melvine Mallard nets second-half brace for Manchester United
Former United striker Nikita Parris scores consolation goal for London City
Chelsea's Sam Kerr marks her long-awaited return from injury with a goal
Manchester United continued their excellent start to the season with a dominant 5-1 win over Women's Super League newcomers London City Lionesses.
It did not take long for the Red Devils to take the lead on Sunday, with Maya Le Tissier converting from the penalty spot after just three minutes.
Le Tissier then turned provider to set up Jayde Riviere in the 33rd minute, paving the way for Melvine Mallard's second-half brace to put United 4-0 up.
London City managed to grab a consolation when former United striker Nikita Parris scored on her home debut.
But with three minutes left to play, there was a first United goal for Jess Park, who fired in from outside the area.
United sit top of the WSL after two games, picking up all six points. In contrast, London City Lionesses are bottom, though they will take solace in the fact they have already faced two of the competition's toughest teams.
Chelsea also made it two wins from two as they took down Aston Villa 3-1, with Sam Kerr marking her long-awaited return from injury with a goal.
Agnes Beever-Jones scored her second goal of the season after 22 minutes to put the defending champions ahead, though Villa responded before half-time through Ebony Salmon.
Yet Missy Kearns turned into her own net 10 minutes after the restart to put Chelsea back into the lead, and after an 18-month absence, Kerr climbed off the bench to add further gloss to the result in injury time.
Gareth Taylor's poor start to his Liverpool tenure continued, meanwhile, as the Reds were beaten 1-0 by 10-player Leicester City.
Shannon O’Brien was shown her second yellow in the 56th minute, but Emily van Egmond swiftly put Leicester ahead, with Liverpool unable to make their numerical advantage count in their search for an equaliser.
Data Debrief: United’s flying start and Villa's Chelsea misery continues
United have flown out of the blocks this season, plundering nine goals across their first two games, the joint most in the WSL, along with Arsenal.
Villa, meanwhile, have now lost all 11 of their WSL matches against Chelsea. They are one of two teams, along with Tottenham, to face the Blues 11 times in the competition without taking a single point.
As for Liverpool, they are now just one defeat away from suffering their 100th loss in the WSL.