Women's Super League MW 2 Wrap: Arsenal Blitz West Ham, Manchester City Get Off The Mark

Alessia Russo's brace helped Arsenal Women register a come-from-behind victory over West Ham whereas Man City too got off the mark in the WSL

Arsenal vs West Ham, WSL
Arsenal beat West Ham 5-1 in the WSL
Alessia Russo scored two goals and provided an assist as Arsenal came from behind to beat West Ham 5-1 and move to the top of the Women's Super League.

The Hammers got on the scoresheet after just five minutes when Daphne van Domselaard parried the ball into her own net when trying to catch a cross from Shekiera Martinez.

Arsenal managed to level the match in the 21st minute through Frida Maanum. Beth Mead managed to pick Maanum out with a brilliant pass, which went through the legs of Oona Siren, and the Norwegian midfielder smashed the ball past Megan Walsh.

The Gunners then made a quick start to the second half as Stina Blackstenius found the bottom-left corner following a backheel assist from Russo in the 52nd minute, before Caitlin Foord headed home from Mariona Caldentey's cross 10 minutes later.

Russo closed out the win with a bang, first firing the ball into the top-right corner from the edge of the box in the 89th minute before scoring from the penalty spot in additional time.

Manchester City picked up their first WSL win of the season after they also came from a goal down to defeat Brighton 2-1 at home.

The visitors took the lead after 14 minutes through Fran Kirby. Michelle Agyemang's initial effort was saved well by Khiara Keating, but the rebound fell to Rachel McLauchlan and she teed up Kirby for a first-time finish from close range.

Brighton managed to hold onto their lead heading into the break, but City turned up the pressure in the second half as they produced 2.15 expected goals (xG) from six shots on target in the second period.

Khadija Shaw scored the equaliser for City two minutes before the hour mark with a brilliant diving header from Leila Ouahabi's cross, before Yui Hasegawa scored the winner in the 74th minute with a composed finish into the bottom-right corner.

Data Debrief: Mead the familiar foe for West Ham

Arsenal have now trailed in four of their five WSL matches, but have scored nine goals in their opening two league matches this season.

Mead, who became the first player to reach 50 WSL assists last weekend, now has eight goal assists v West Ham, the most she has against any team in the competition. It's the joint-most of any player against a single opponent in WSL history (Ellen White 8 v Liverpool and Vivianne Miedema 8 v Brighton).

Shaw, meanwhile, continued her fine scoring run against Brighton, now finding the back of the net a competition-record nine times in seven games against the Seagulls.

