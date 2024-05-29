Manchester United Left-Back Luke Shaw Flays Critics Questioning Loyalty

Luke Shaw has hit back at those "questioning his loyalty" to Manchester United following an injury-hit campaign. (More Football News)
The left-back made just 15 appearances for United in all competitions this season and has not played since February due to a muscle injury.
Despite that, Shaw received a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024, though the England manager said he is a "long shot" to make the final squad.
Taking to Instagram, Shaw posted: "There’s nothing I want to do more than play and win with United.
"I don’t normally react to things I see on social media but there’s a lot of people questioning my loyalty to this club and asking how I am fit for England but not United.
"The reality is I am not 100% fit for either right now, but I am doing everything I can and constantly working to be [fit]. I have been at this club for 10 years through highs and lows and for anyone to question my loyalty is obviously frustrating.
"My biggest focus right now is being fit and then whatever happens this summer I will be ready."
England will play two friendlies before the Euros, and Southgate will announce his official 26-man squad following their game against Iceland on June 7.