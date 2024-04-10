Football

Man City Vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos Must Call On UCL Know-How At Etihad, Says Valverde

Real Madrid, the record 14-time UEFA Champions Leaguer winners, now face a tough battle to see off holders Manchester City in the away second leg of their quarter-final tie

Advertisement

Manu%20Fernandez%2FAP
Federico Valverde secured Real Madrid’s 3-3 draw against Manchester City. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP
info_icon

Federico Valverde admits Real Madrid will need to draw on all their Champions League-winning experience to see off Manchester City in the quarter-finals. (More Football News)

The two clubs, meeting in the knockout stages for the third successive season, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their last-eight tie at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The competition’s record 14-time winners now face a tough battle to see off the holders at the Etihad Stadium.

info_icon

City have not lost in 30 Champions League outings at home in a sequence stretching back to September 2018 and thrashed Real 4-0 at the ground last year.

Advertisement

Valverde, who secured the draw with a fine late volley, said: “There’s always a first time.

“You always have to believe, to have conviction, us especially. We are the first to believe it can be done.

“We have to work hard, every player has to give everything in every ball and if we all pull in the same direction I think we can do it.

“It’s very even. We’re two of the best in the Champions League. They have that plus of playing at home, but we’re going to fight, as we always do.

info_icon

“We have lots of players who have won five Champions Leagues. We have to make that count.”

Advertisement

Valverde was frustrated Real did not claim an advantage, having led 2-1 at half-time.

“The draw feels like last year, like a defeat,” the Uruguay international said. “It’s not a good result because we would have liked to win.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World LIVE: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters, Sinner Wins Round Two