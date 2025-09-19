Man City 2-0 Napoli, UEFA Champions League: Foden Lauds ‘Unbelievable’ Haaland After Smashing Record

Erling Haaland scored his 50th UEFA Champions League goal, setting a new record for fastest to reach the milestone in Manchester City's win over Napoli

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Erling Haalnd Phil Foden
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden during their Champions League win over Napoli.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City won 2-0 against Napoli in UEFA Champions League

  • Erling Haaland scored 50th Champions League goal in 49 matches

  • Phil Foden praised Haaland as an unbelievable player

Phil Foden described Manchester City's record-breaker Erling Haaland as an "unbelievable player" after he hit a Champions League milestone against Napoli. 

Haaland opened the scoring in City's 2-0 win over Napoli in their opening European encounter of 2025-26, looping a header over Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after Foden's clever pass.

It was the Norwegian's 50th goal on his 49th appearance in the Champions League, reaching half a century of goals in at least 13 appearances fewer than any other player in the competition's history, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of 62 matches.

Haaland has now scored 130 goals for the Citizens in 151 appearances across all competitions, with 74 of those goals coming in 71 games at the Etihad Stadium.

And England international Foden was quick to shower praise on Haaland, who he backed to smash even more records.

"They were a nightmare team to breakdown. I thought we were pretty clever and didn't give away too many turnovers," Foden told TNT Sports.

"The first half was a bit frustrating. I wasn't getting too many touches between the lines. Erling is always going to make that run.

"It's just about getting that connection. He seems to break every record going. It's unheard of what he's doing. What an unbelievable player."

Related Content
Related Content

After his goal in the Manchester derby, Foden also had an impressive game, creating a game-high eight chances, which is also the most by a City player in the Champions League since Kevin De Bruyne against Real Madrid in August 2020 (nine).

De Bruyne, of course, was on the opposing team on Thursday, having swapped Manchester for Naples over the summer after a stellar stint with the Citizens. 

However, it was not the homecoming many envisaged, with the Belgian international replaced in the 26th minute by Mathias Olivera after Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off four minutes earlier. 

De Bruyne received a standing ovation from the home support, and though not getting a full run out, Foden acknowledged he had already achieved legendary status at the club. 

"He's a legend of the club. I can't thank him enough for what he has done. He's forever going to be a legend here," Foden added. 

City's victory ensured they started six of their last seven Champions League campaigns with a win (D1), since a 1-2 home loss to Lyon on matchday one in 2018-19.

But Pep Guardiola and his team's attention will already be on Sunday, when they visit fellow Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal. 

City have lost both of their last two Premier League visits to Arsenal, as many as their previous 14 beforehand (W7 D5 L2). It's their longest losing run away to the Gunners since April 2009 (four in a row).

They have lost five of their last seven top-flight games immediately following a European game in midweek (W2), including a 5-1 loss at Arsenal in February, though Guardiola believes their win over Napoli is a solid foundation to build on. 

"Yes, it was [a perfect start]. We played a lot of minutes against 10. Italian teams are unbelievable [at defending]," Guardiola said.

"I've faced them many, many times in the Champions League. The resilience, the focus... I admire them so much. I'm very pleased.

"It's been a tough week and we have an incredibly tough challenge on Sunday, but we are going there with a good feeling."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup T20: Unhappy Rashid Khan Says He 'Expected Lot More' From Team

  2. 'No Handshake' Controversy: Andy Pycroft Was Told Four Minutes Before IND Vs PAK Toss - Report

  3. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Could Punish PCB After Andy Pycroft Row For Multiple Violations And Misconduct - Report

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin At Hong Kong Sixes: Spin Legend 'Thrilled' To Join Team India

  5. Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Jan Frylinck Scores 3rd Fastest Fifty As NAM Beat ZIM By 28 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  2. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  3. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  4. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  5. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: September 18, 2025

  2. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  3. UK-Based NRI Accused of Orchestrating Murder of 71-Year-Old Indian American Woman in Ludhiana

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  5. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  5. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  2. CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks On Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Plea, Says He Respects All Religions

  3. Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2025 Highlights: Chopra Eighth, Sachin Claims Fourth Spot

  4. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

  5. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  6. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  8. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'