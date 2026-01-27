Manchester City Vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch? Check City's Qualification Scenario

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have to get all 3 points when they take on Galatasaray in their final UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage fixture on Thursday, January 29

Rohan Mukherjee
Manchester City Vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Preview
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, applauds the crowd after the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Photo: NTB/Fredrik Varfjell via AP
  • Man City welcome Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium for mid-week UCL fixture

  • Cityzens must win this game to earn automatic qualification for the round of 16

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Manchester City and Galatasaray SK

English Premier League giants Manchester City will be in a do-or-die situation when they take on Turkey's Galatasaray in their final league phase match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season.

The Cityzens must win this game in order to avoid going to the play-offs along with 15 other teams in the competition. For that, Pep Guardiola's men have to beat their Turkish opponents, that too, by a heavy margin.

All of the teams above them - Sporting CP, Barcelona, Chelsea, Newcastle and PSG - have the same amount of points as City (13), but are ahead due to better goal differences.

Manchester City could have been on the safer side had they beaten Norwegian side Bodo Glimt in their previous Champions League outing, but the Sky Blues ended up being thrashed 3-1 away despite having a full-strength playing XI.

They did have a positive result in their last Premier League appearance, beating Wolves 2-0 at home, but Galatasaray have two of their former players - Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane, who will try to exploit this brand new City side which signed Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi earlier this month.

Man City and Galatasaray have never met each other at any stage of the UEFA Champions League and this will be just first meeting.

Manchester City Vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League: Recent Forms

Man City

1-1 draw vs Brighton (PL)

10-1 win vs Exeter (FA Cup)

2-0 win vs Newcastle (EFL Cup)

0-2 loss vs Man Utd (PL)

1-3 loss vs Bodo Glimt (UCL)

2-0 win vs Wolves (PL)

Galatasaray

0-1 loss vs Monaco (UCL)

4-1 win vs Antalyaspor (Turkish Super Lig)

3-0 win vs Kasimpasaspor (Turkish Super Lig)

1-1 draw vs Gazisehir Gaziantep (Turkish Super Lig)

1-1 draw vs Atletico Madrid (UCL)

3-1 win vs Fatih Karagurmruk (Turkish Super Lig)

Manchester City Vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the Manchester City Vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be played?

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the final UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase match between City and Galatasaray on January 29th, Thursday from 1:30AM (IST) onwards.

Manchester City Vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?

Manchester City Vs Galatasaray can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens.

