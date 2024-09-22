Man City Vs Arsenal, Preview: Critics Want Pep Guardiola's Team To Swipe "Off The Face Of Earth"

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City's critics want to see them wiped "off the face of the Earth" as the hearing into their 115 charges relating to alleged breaches of Premier League rules continues. (More Football News)
In February 2023, City were charged with breaching the Premier League's financial rules 115 times over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.
The club, who have strongly denied all the charges and say they have "irrefutable" evidence of their innocence, were referred to an independent commission, and their long-awaited hearing began last week.
City, who have won an unprecedented four straight English top-flight titles, could in theory be expelled from the Premier League or handed a huge points deduction if found guilty.
While addressing criticism of teams' early-season performances at a press conference to preview Sunday's huge clash with Arsenal, Guardiola said City's rivals were desperate to see them punished harshly.
"During a season, you can say, 'Oh, it was a bad season'. But for performances some people say, 'Oh, it's a disgrace, it is a disaster, it's unacceptable," Guardiola said.
"No, during 90 minutes, sometimes it's one bad afternoon when they were better.
"But I would say... I'm sorry, I want to defend my club, especially in these modern days when everyone is expecting us not [only] to be relegated, to be disappeared off the face of the Earth, the world.
"We have better afternoons than the opponents. That's why we win a lot."