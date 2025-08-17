Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Blaugrana Played At 50% Against Nine-Man Opponent, Says Flick

Mallorca vs FC Barcelona, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: Hansi Flick "did not like" his side's performance against nine-man Mallorca at San Moix

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mallorca vs Barcelona Spanish La Liga 2025-26 Hansi Flick
Hansi Flick looks on during Barcelona's win over Mallorca.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FC Barcelona beat Mallorca 3-0 with goals from Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal

  • Mallorca had Manu Morlanes and Vedat Muriqi sent off before half-time

  • Barcelona manager Hansi Flick criticised his team for only playing at “50%” despite having a two-man advantage

Hansi Flick was in no mood to praise Barcelona after their 3-0 victory over Mallorca in LaLiga, accusing his side of playing at 50% after their hosts were reduced to nine men.

Barca made a winning start to their title defence on Saturday, with Raphinha and Ferran Torres striking inside the first 23 minutes before Lamine Yamal added a late third.

But that barely begins to tell the story of the game, as Mallorca had Manu Morlanes and Vedat Muriqi sent off before half-time.

Morlanes received his second yellow card for chopping down Yamal in full flight, while Muriqi's dismissal was for serious foul play after he caught new Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia in the face with a high boot.

The Blaugrana kept Mallorca penned back throughout the second half, firing off 17 shots totalling 1.43 expected goals (xG) and hitting the target with six, though they did not add a third goal until the fourth minute of stoppage time.

And Flick was not happy with his players' application with a two-man advantage, telling Movistar: "I didn't like the game. They are three important points, but I didn't like the game. 

"After going 2-0 up and with the red cards, the team played at 50% and I didn't like it at all. We will talk about it. 

"Of course, I didn't like it, we had control of the ball and the game. We have to score and that's all we can say. It's not possible to play at 50 or 60%, even against nine players.

"It was a bit strange, it's not normal that in the first half a team is down by two players. We knew how to play the game. We would have liked to have scored the third goal earlier."

info_icon

There was also major controversy around Barca's second goal, with Torres picking out the top corner while Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo was on the ground, having been struck in the head by a fierce Yamal shot.

Mallorca's players furiously protested the awarding of the goal and said the game should have been stopped, but Flick said his players could do nothing but play to the whistle.

"I always tell the team that we must play until the referee stops it," he said. "Of course, it is a refereeing decision and we have to accept it."

Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate, however, was livid with the goal being given and said referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero had ruined the contest.

"With nine it's impossible. The only positive thing is the effort of the team and the support of the people," he said.

"We will have to take more care of the product... people pay €100 and watch 25 minutes of a game. The fourth official told Montero in front of me to stop, that it was a blow to the head. 

"I thought he had blown the whistle, then I saw that he hadn't. I must have hallucinated a little. When they talk to us, they say that you have to be careful with blows to the head. 

"It has shocked me a lot. When the ball hits you in the head, sometimes you're dizzy. I couldn't believe it when I saw the ball was going back to the centre-circle."

Barcelona visit Levante for their second game of the season next Saturday, while Mallorca host Celta Vigo.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks