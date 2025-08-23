Mallorca Vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Predicted XIs, Head-To-Head Record And More

Mallorca lost 3-0 to Barcelona in their La Liga 2025-26 opener
Celta Vigo were defeated 2-0 by Getafe at home in their opening match
Mallorca host Celta Vigo on August 23, 2025, with live coverage available on Fancode in India
Mallorca will welcome Celta Vigo to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, August 23, 2025, for an important La Liga fixture. Both teams start the season with zero points after opening defeats, making this encounter a key opportunity to bounce back.
Match Preview
Mallorca suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Barcelona in their opening match. The Red and Blacks faced significant challenges, including red cards for Manu Morlanes and Vedat Muriqi before halftime, which hindered their recovery despite a committed second half. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal sealed the win late on.
Celta Vigo lost their home opener 2-0 against Getafe. The visitors dominated possession but lacked cutting edge in attack during the first half. A brace in the second half left Celta still searching for their first points in the league this season. Last season’s strong finish earned them Europa League qualification, and they will be keen to build momentum.
Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head Records
Mallorca and Celta Vigo have faced off 50 times in official competitions. Celta Vigo hold a narrow lead with 20 wins compared to Mallorca’s 18, with 12 draws.
At Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Mallorca have the upper hand, winning 14 of 25 home games against Celta, who have won just five times away.
Last season, Celta secured a league double over Mallorca with a 2–0 home win and a 2–1 away win.
Mallorca vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26: Likely Starting XIs
Mallorca: Leo Román; Mateu Morey, Martín Valjent, Antonio Raíllo, Johan Mojica; Mascarell alongside Antonio Sánchez or Samú Costa; Sergi Darder; Takuma Asano; Pablo Torre; Abdón
Celta Vigo: Ionuț Radu; Javi Rodríguez, Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso; Sergio Carreira, Fran Beltrán, Ilaix Moriba, Óscar Mingueza; Iago Aspas, Ferrán Jutglà, Bryan Zaragoza
Mallorca Vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Mallorca Vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The Mallorca Vs Celta Vigo match will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST (local time: 3:00 PM CET).
Where will the Mallorca Vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Mallorca Vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.