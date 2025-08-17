Celta Vigo Vs Getafe Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Celta Vigo finished seventh in La Liga 2024-25
Celta Vigo host Getafe at Balaidos Stadium on Sunday (August 17, 2025) in their Spanish La Liga 2025-26 opener. Watch the Celta Vigo vs Getafe football match live today.
Following a seventh-place finish last term, Claudio Giraldez's Celta Vigo are looking for a strong start to their 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The Europa League qualification, thus earned, marked their best La Liga performance in nine years. The Sky Blues will now balance domestic and European football, with hopes of another top finish in Spain's top flight.
Celta Vigo’s last European appearance was in the semi-finals of the 2016–17 UEFA Europa League, where they lost to Manchester United. They escaped relegation in 2018–19 with a 17th-place finish before this turnaround.
Getafe finished 13th last season, two points above the relegation zone, with 42 points from 11 wins, nine draws and 18 defeats. Under Jose Bordalas, the Madrid-based side will seek improvement and a possible top-half finish in La Liga 2025-26.
Celta Vigo Vs Getafe: Head-To-Head Record
Since their first La Liga clash in 2004, this fixture has been closely contested. Getafe advanced on away goals in their 2017 Copa del Rey quarter-final after a 2-2 on aggregate.
However, Celta Vigo hold a narrow advantage in their head-to-head record with Getafe, leading 11 wins to 10, with nine draws in 30 meetings.
Last season, Celta completed a league double, including a 1-0 win at Balaidos in November 2024. Now, both sides will look to set the tone for their campaigns in this opening fixture.
Celta Vigo Vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Celta Vigo vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The Celta Vigo vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at 8:30pm IST.
Where will the Celta Vigo vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Celta Vigo vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.