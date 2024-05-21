Football

Liverpool Offer 'Difficult To Ignore', Says Jurgen Klopp's Replacement Arne Slot

The Reds officially announced the 45-year-old Dutchman's appointment, subject to a work permit

Arne Slot will take over at Liverpool
info_icon

Arne Slot said it was "not an easy decision" to leave Feyenoord, but ultimately he could not turn down the Liverpool job. (More Football News)

Liverpool finally confirmed Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor on Monday.

Klopp signed off on his nine-year tenure in charge of Liverpool with a 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

The German started an "Arne Slot" chant during his leaving speech at Anfield, and a day later, the Reds officially announced the 45-year-old Dutchman's appointment, subject to a work permit.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is Jurgen Klopp's likely successor at Anfield. - null
Arne Slot Should Slot Right In At Liverpool, Says Rene Meulensteen

BY Stats Perform

Slot led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title during his time in charge, as well as the KNVB Beker, while they also reached the Europa Conference League final in 2022.

Speaking to Feyenoord's official website, Slot said: "It is certainly not an easy decision to close the door behind you at a club where you have experienced so many wonderful moments and worked successfully with so many wonderful people.

"But as a sportsman, an opportunity to become a head coach in the Premier League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is difficult to ignore.

"At the same time, we understand very well that working at a club like Liverpool is a special and unique opportunity for him. With that in mind, we started the conversation to see if we could find a solution together, and in the end we succeeded."

Feyenoord beat Excelsior in Feyenoord's final match in charge on Sunday.

