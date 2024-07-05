Football

'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy

Liverpool enjoyed a period of great success under Jurgen Klopp, whose trophy haul at the club included the Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Premier League. New manager Arne Slot knows there is pressure on him to deliver

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot.
info_icon

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is aware he has "big shoes to fill" as he kick-starts the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield. (More Football News)

Klopp called time on his nine-year stint as Liverpool manager at the end of last season.

Arne Slot is keen to build on the foundations laid by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool - null
English Premier League: Arne Slot Keen To Build On Jurgen Klopp Legacy At Liverpool

BY Stats Perform

The Reds enjoyed a period of great success under the German, whose trophy haul at the club included the Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Premier League.

And Slot knows there is pressure on him to deliver.

"When [Klopp] arrived he said he was the normal one but what made him special is the impression he left behind," former Feyenoord boss Slot said at a press conference on Friday.

"Yeah, there are big shoes to fill, but you can also look at it in a way that you inherited a squad that has a winning culture.

"As a manager you want to work at a club with good players and an opportunity to win something.

"The past has shown there is a possibility to win some trophies. I look at it as ideal."

Slot will not always have Klopp's legacy on his mind, though.

He said: "People look at us and think we only think about the tactics board but you have to think about the way you talk to the players.

"It is not about convincing them, it is part of the job to think about the best way to get the best out of them; whether to approach them as an individual or as a team.

"I don't have Jurgen Klopp in mind, thinking 'what would he say'. No. I have to get to know the players to get the maximum out of them."

Slot, however, is grateful for Klopp, who at the end of his final game in charge, rallied the Anfield crowd to sing their new coach's name.

"That was special," the Dutchman added.

"There are not many managers the fans sing for. They did for me after a few years at Feyenoord but without having worked here, the fans singing is a good start."

