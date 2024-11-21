Football

Ligue 1: PSG's Luis Enrique Confirms Ramos Is In 'Final Phase Of Recovery' After Ankle Injury

Ramos, who scored 14 goals in 40 appearances in his debut season for PSG last year, has not featured for the Parisiens since their 4-1 win over Le Havre in August

Luis Enrique confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos is nearing a return to action after sustaining an ankle injury on the opening day of the season. (More Football News)

But despite his absence, Luis Enrique's side sit top of the Ligue 1 standings ahead of welcoming Toulouse to the Parc des Princes this Friday. 

They are also the top scorers in the division, netting 33 goals in 11 matches so far, nine more than Marseille, who are second in the scoring table. 

And as the hectic festive schedule kickstarts, Luis Enrique revealed Ramos has already returned to full first-team training. 

"It was the 25th and that is in a few days, so it is the final phase of his recovery," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"As for when he is available (to play) we do not know. We will see in training, he is doing really well and is in full training."

Following Friday's fixture against Toulouse, PSG travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, hoping to ignite their European campaign. 

The Ligue 1 champions are at risk of failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition having taken four points from their first four games this season.

They currently sit 25th in the new 36-team league table, and with an important week coming up, Luis Enrique insisted he would think about rotating his squad. 

"You mustn't only think about the game against Toulouse but also the workload for players with their national teams," he said. 

"So we will make decisions based on what we think. We want to win against Toulouse, which is our main target."

Ousmane Dembele did not feature during the international break after he left the France training camp with a hamstring issue, though he is expected to feature this Friday. 

"In theory, it was nothing serious. I don't think it was a big issue and these things happen during the season," Luis Enrique said.

"It is normal with such a busy schedule, he should be available to play."

While Toulouse sit 10th in the league standings, they will provide PSG with a difficult test. They come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins, all without conceding a goal. 

PSG have also not won any of their last two meetings against Toulouse (D1 L1), and could go three games without a win against the Violets for the second time in the 21st century after a winless streak between December 2007 to October 2009 (five). 

