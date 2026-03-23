Ligue 1 Roundup: Akliouche And Balogun Rally Monaco, Giroud Winner Sinks Marseille Against Lille

Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche celebrates with teammate FOlarin Balogun after scoring during the Ligue 1 match against Lyon on March 22, 2026. | Photo: X/AS_Monaco_EN

Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche celebrates with teammate FOlarin Balogun after scoring during the Ligue 1 match against Lyon on March 22, 2026. | Photo: X/AS_Monaco_EN