WSL News: Lia Walti Ends Seven-Year Arsenal Stay To Join Juventus

Lia Walti had joined Arsenal from Turbine Potsdam in 2018
The Swiss midfielder went on to make 183 appearances for the Gunners
She won the Women’s Super League, two League Cups and most recently the Champions League last season
Juventus have announced the signing of midfielder Lia Walti from Arsenal.
The Switzerland captain, who led her country to a quarter-final at this year's home European Championships, has signed a two-year deal with the Italian club.
Walti joined Arsenal from Turbine Potsdam in 2018 and went on to make 183 appearances for the Gunners, winning the Women’s Super League, two League Cups and most recently the Champions League last season.
The 32-year-old has also won 131 international caps for Switzerland since her senior debut in 2011 and has captained her country in their last three major tournaments.
Walti described her decision to leave Arsenal as “one of the hardest decisions she has ever had to take”, but she is excited for what is to come with Juventus.
“I'm thrilled. It's a big step for me after leaving a place where I spent so much time,” said Walti on her move to Italy.
“I've always followed Juventus Women; I know many of the players. It's a new challenge, and I'm really happy to be here.”