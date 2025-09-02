WSL: Guro Reiten Believes 'Intense' Sonia Bompastor Demanding The Best At Chelsea

Bompastor’s side went unbeaten in the league, becoming the first WSL side to do so in the current format of a 22-game season

Guro Reiten and Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea forward Guro Reiten believes Sonia Bompastor’s intensity helped prepare her side for the “big moments” last season.

The 31-year-old scored 10 goals in 22 matches in domestic competitions last season as Chelsea completed a Women’s Super League, FA Cup and League Cup treble.

Bompastor’s side were also unbeaten in the league, becoming the first WSL side to do so in the current format of a 22-game season.

The Blues previously went undefeated in the league in 2018, while Arsenal and Manchester City did so in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

Bompastor replaced Emma Hayes ahead of the 2024-25 season, with the latter taking on the role of head coach of the United States.

Reiten hopes Bompastor can continue pushing them to the next level after a hugely successful first campaign with Chelsea.

“Loud and clear, but, no she’s intense,” Reiten told Stats Perform when asked about Bompastor’s management style.

“She’s been a footballer herself and she just wants to help us be better, help us grow and make sure that we are ready for the big moments, so yeah, she demands a lot, every single day.

“You know to come in and to win the treble is absolutely amazing.

“We know she’s a winner, both of them [Bompastor and Hayes] are very alike because they both want to win at any cost.

“Sonia’s tactics have been a little different from Emma’s, she wants more possession, wants us to be better on the ball. Very demanding every day, which is good. Hopefully, that can push us to the next level.”

Chelsea, who are clear favourites to win the WSL according to the Opta supercomputer, lost in the Champions League semi-final to Barcelona last season.

Barca looked destined to lift the European trophy, but they lost 1-0 in the showpiece match to Arsenal.

Although Chelsea achieved a historic treble in the last campaign, Reiten is aiming for more silverware this time around.

“Of course, put on this shirt, the only thing that matters is winning, and, you know, last year we won the treble, but we want more so, got to go and try,” Reiten added.

“I just want to help the team reach our goal, so whatever that will be I’ll do my best. If that’s scoring or assisting then yes, please. But the most important thing is the team, and that we perform at our highest level.”

