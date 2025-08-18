Leeds United Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Promoted Leeds United host Everton at Elland Road in their English Premier League 2025-26 opener early Tuesday morning (August 19, 2025), India time. Watch the Leeds United vs Everton football match live tonight.
Leeds United, led by manager Daniel Farke, make their Premier League return after a dominant 100-point Championship season in 2024-25, which saw them finish ahead of Burnley. The Whites lost just one of their final 28 matches last season, demonstrating impressive form.
However, their last Premier League campaign ended in relegation, with Leeds taking only two points from a possible 27 before dropping out in 2022-23. The club's return to the top flight comes after Everton condemned them to relegation on the final day of that season at Elland Road, a painful memory for Leeds United supporters.
Everton present a challenging test for Leeds United on the opening weekend of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The Toffees are looking to build momentum ahead of their first competitive match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend and an EFL Cup tie with Mansfield Town shortly after.
Leeds United vs Everton Head-To-Head Record
This historic rivalry started in September 1924, more than a century ago, with a League Division One clash. Tonight's match serves as the 123rd meeting between Leeds United and Everton, and the former lead the all-time head-to-head record 52-36.
In their last meeting, a second-half Seamus Coleman goal sealed the win for the Toffees at Goodison Park. In the corresponding fixture, the two teams played out a goalless draw. Leeds's last win over Everton was in November 2020.
The return of Leeds United to the Premier League at Elland Road against Everton is laden with narrative, especially after Everton's role in Leeds' 2022-23 relegation. Both teams are under pressure to start the 2025-26 season strongly, with Leeds aiming to defy the odds and avoid immediate relegation, and Everton hoping to break their opening day hoodoo.
Leeds United vs Everton Likely Starting XIs
Leeds United: Lucas Perri; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach; James, Piroe, Gnonto.
Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall; Ndiaye, Beto, Grealish.
Leeds United Vs Everton Live Streaming
When will the Leeds United Vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match take place?
The Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Tuesday, August 19 with the kick-off scheduled at 12:30am IST.
Where can you watch the Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Match on live TV?
The Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match can be watched on live TV on the Star Sports Network.
Where can the Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match be live streamed?
The Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar website and app.