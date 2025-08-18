Leeds United Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Leeds United Vs Everton Live Streaming: Check preview, head to head record, likely starting XIs and the details of where to watch this English Premier League 2025-26

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leeds United Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26
Leeds United Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26 Photo: X/@Everton
info_icon

Promoted Leeds United host Everton at Elland Road in their English Premier League 2025-26 opener early Tuesday morning (August 19, 2025), India time. Watch the Leeds United vs Everton football match live tonight.

Leeds United, led by manager Daniel Farke, make their Premier League return after a dominant 100-point Championship season in 2024-25, which saw them finish ahead of Burnley. The Whites lost just one of their final 28 matches last season, demonstrating impressive form.

However, their last Premier League campaign ended in relegation, with Leeds taking only two points from a possible 27 before dropping out in 2022-23. The club's return to the top flight comes after Everton condemned them to relegation on the final day of that season at Elland Road, a painful memory for Leeds United supporters.

Everton present a challenging test for Leeds United on the opening weekend of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The Toffees are looking to build momentum ahead of their first competitive match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend and an EFL Cup tie with Mansfield Town shortly after.

Leeds United vs Everton Head-To-Head Record

File photo of Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. - File
Leeds United Vs Everton Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Stats Perform

This historic rivalry started in September 1924, more than a century ago, with a League Division One clash. Tonight's match serves as the 123rd meeting between Leeds United and Everton, and the former lead the all-time head-to-head record 52-36.

In their last meeting, a second-half Seamus Coleman goal sealed the win for the Toffees at Goodison Park. In the corresponding fixture, the two teams played out a goalless draw. Leeds's last win over Everton was in November 2020.

The return of Leeds United to the Premier League at Elland Road against Everton is laden with narrative, especially after Everton's role in Leeds' 2022-23 relegation. Both teams are under pressure to start the 2025-26 season strongly, with Leeds aiming to defy the odds and avoid immediate relegation, and Everton hoping to break their opening day hoodoo.

Leeds United vs Everton Likely Starting XIs

Leeds United: Lucas Perri; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach; James, Piroe, Gnonto.

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall; Ndiaye, Beto, Grealish.

Leeds United Vs Everton Live Streaming

When will the Leeds United Vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Tuesday, August 19 with the kick-off scheduled at 12:30am IST.

Where can you watch the Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Match on live TV?

The Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match can be watched on live TV on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match be live streamed?

The Leeds United Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar website and app.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks