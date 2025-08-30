Lecce 0-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic Get Rossoneri Up And Running

AC Milan won 2-0 against Lecce, marking Massimiliano Allegri's first win with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Chrisitan Pulisic scoring for the Rossoneri

Lecce vs AC Milan Serie A 2025-26 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates his goal as AC Milan defeat Lecce.
  • AC Milan achieved first Serie A 2025-26 win under Massimiliano Allegri

  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic score to secure victory

  • VAR disallows two AC Milan goals for fouls and offside

AC Milan picked up their first win of the 2025-26 Serie A season as goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic sealed a 2-0 win over Lecce. 

Milan began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Cremonese, but Massimiliano Allegri was able to pick up his first league win since returning to the club here. 

The Rossoneri thought they had taken the lead in the sixth minute through Matteo Gabbia's brilliant header, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a foul inside the penalty area. 

And just after the hour, VAR again intervened to deny Milan the opening goal, this time ruling out Santiago Gimenez's drilled finish for offside. 

However, Allegri's side got their goal in the 66th minute when Loftus-Cheek rose highest to head Luka Modric's teasing free-kick beyond the grasp of Wladimiro Falcone. 

Many were surprised to see Pulisic named among the substitutes for the start of the game, but the United States international made an instant impact when introduced. 

Pulisic sealed all three points nine minutes after his introduction, pouncing on a defensive mishap before firing a left-footed effort home from inside the Lecce area.

Data Debrief: Modric proves age is just a number 

One of the moves of the Serie A transfer window was Modric ending his trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid after 13 years and joining Milan on a free transfer.

He made his first significant contribution here, becoming the oldest midfielder in the league's history at 39 years and 354 days to provide an assist since Opta began recording such data in the 2004-05 season.

Loftus-Cheek was the player at the end of that delivery to break the deadlock, and he scored his first goal for the club since March 2024. This was also his 50th league appearance, with only Fikayo Tomori (131) having played more games for the Rossoneri as an Englishman since the era of three points for a win began in 1994.

Lecce are yet to score in Serie A this season and this is the first time since February 2024 that they've gone consecutive matches without finding the net. That dismal run has now stretched to four league games.

