The defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), will begin the Ligue 1 2024-25 season with an away match against Le Havre on Friday, August 16. This will be their first game since the 2016-17 season without Kylian Mbappe. (More Football News)
After a hard-fought battle to avoid relegation, Le Havre finished 15th with 32 points, three points ahead of Metz, who were relegated last. Despite their hopes for a strong start to the new season, their pre-season matches did not go well, as they suffered two defeats. Red Star beaten them 2-1, and VfL Bochum thrashed them with a 6-0 victory.
The French Giants, on the other hand, finished at the top with 76 points from 34 matches, nine points ahead of second-placed AS Monaco. In their pre-season games, they remained unbeaten, drawing 2-2 in their first friendly against SK Sturm Graz and then securing a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig.
When is Le Havre Vs PSG, Ligue 1 2024-25 opening fixture match?
The opening match of Le Havre against PSG of Ligue 1 2024-25 will take place on August 16, Friday at 12: 30 AM IST (August 17) at the Stade Oceane in La Havre.
Where to watch Le Havre Vs PSG, Ligue 1 2024-25 opening fixture match?
The Le Havre Vs PSG, Ligue 1 2024-25 season match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website. The TV broadcast of the Ligue 1 2024-25 season is not yet final.