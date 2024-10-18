Football

Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea To Assess Forward In London, Reveals Sonia Bompastor

Chelsea won 3-1 at Twente with Aggie Beever-Jones, Maika Hamano and Guro Reiten before Nikee van Dijk's consolation. But the visitors were forced to play without Lauren James, who pulled out of the game after sustaining a foot injury during the warm-up

Lauren James
Chelsea winger Lauren James.
Sonia Bompastor was pleased by Chelsea's efficiency in their Women's Champions League win over Twente but has been dealt a possible injury blow to Lauren James. (More Football News)

The Blues won 3-1 on Thursday, with Aggie Beever-Jones, Maika Hamano and Guro Reiten before Nikee van Dijk's consolation.

But they were forced to play without Lauren James, who pulled out of the game after sustaining a foot injury in the warm-up.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaced her for the match and was one of Chelsea's more influential attacking players, getting the assist for the opening goal.

However, with Tottenham next up in the Women's Super League, Bompastor is not sure if James will be available, while the winger is also set to link up with England next week.

"In the last moment of the warm-up she felt something in her foot," Bompastor said.

"At the moment it's too early for me to say something else about LJ. We will have to assess her [on Friday] in London and see how she feels."

Bompastor made seven changes from their win over Arsenal for their trip to the Netherlands, with Beever-Jones and Hamano among those brought in.

Beever-Jones had four shots, creating 0.51 expected goals (xG), while also having seven touches in the box and creating one chance.

Chelsea dominated overall, also having 31 touches in the opposition box to Twente's 31, and entered the final third 74 times.

And the manager was delighted with the front-footed approach her side took as they maintained their 100% start under her.

"I'm really happy with the first half," said Bompastor.

"We started the game strongly. We were efficient, being able to score really quickly. We saw some good movement from the players. For me, we just got the three points, which is really important. We are top now, which is the main goal.

"Also, we had the opportunity to rotate and manage some players. Some players could rest in preparation for the game on Sunday.

"It just shows how much quality there is in the group, and also how much I trust everyone in the group. Some of them were able to start and play 90 minutes in the Champions League.

"It's good to have the quality in the group to make sure we can rotate and play every single game with a lot of competition." 

