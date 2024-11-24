Premier League: Leicester City Sack Manager Steve Cooper After 12 EPL Games

Leicester City have fired manager Steve Cooper a day after the club lost to Chelsea 1-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday (November 23, 2024). The defeat left the Foxes in 16th place in the league after 12 games, and just two points above the relegation zone. (More Football News)
Cooper took over from current Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca in the summer after the Italian had led Leicester to the 2023-24 EFL Championship title and promotion back into the Premier League.
A Leicester statement read: "Men's first team training will be overseen by first team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible."
Cooper took charge at Leicester after a stint helming Nottingham Forest, who fired him in December 2023. The 44-year-old led Forest to promotion into the Premier League in 2022 and, after having kept them in the division the next season, he was sacked midway through 2023-24 with the club in 17th spot.
Cooper, who had mentored England's Under-17 side to the 2017 World Cup title, also had a two-year tenure as Swansea head coach, taking them to the EFL Championship play-off final in 2021, where they lost to Brentford.