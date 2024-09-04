Football

La Liga: Carvajal Wants Madrid Stay For 'Many Years', Open To Future MLS Move

Dani Carvajal has no intention of playing for any European club other than Real Madrid, describing a move to MLS as a possibility at the end of his career

Dani-Carvajal-Real-Madrid
Dani Carvajal is the joint-most decorated player in Champions League history, with six titles
info_icon

Dani Carvajal has no intention of playing for any European club other than Real Madrid, describing a move to MLS as a possibility at the end of his career. (More Football News)

Carvajal came through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu before spending a lone season in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen in 2012-13.

Since returning to Madrid, Carvajal has built a legacy as one of the club's most decorated players, winning LaLiga four times, the Champions League on six occasions and the FIFA Club World Cup five times.

Carvajal scored the opener as Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in last season's Champions League final, then played a key role as Spain won a record-breaking fourth European crown at Euro 2024. 

Carvajal saw fellow Madrid stalwart Toni Kroos hang up his boots after that tournament and sees his own contract expire next year, but he has no intention of moving or retiring in the near future.

"I have until next summer on my contract. I'm not considering retirement at the moment. I talk about it with my family," he told The Athletic.

"I want to enjoy every game, every training session. As the years go by, you realise you have to give more value to every moment and enjoy it.

"The relationship I have with the club is very transparent, very clear. If both parties agree to continue, I hope to stay here for many years."

Pushed on where his future could lie when he does leave the Spanish capital, Carvajal talked up the prospect of following Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the United States. 

"It's a possibility. When I decide not to be at Real Madrid, I'm not going to play in Europe and the alternatives are much reduced," he said of moving stateside. 

Asked if that meant he would have to choose between MLS, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Carvajal said: "Exactly, it would be one of those three options."

Madrid have taken eight points from their first four games of the season in LaLiga, already sitting four adrift of early pacesetters Barcelona, who have a perfect record.

That is despite Los Blancos finally bringing in long-term target Kylian Mbappe, and some have questioned whether the Frenchman can play in the same side as Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Carvajal is confident they will make it work, though, saying: "It's clear that the three feel comfortable playing on the left, but last year I had a lot of space on the wing and it boosted my attacking play a lot. 

"This year, I don't think there will be any problems. When you don't have the ball, you have to be structured but when you have the ball, the coach gives us more freedom. The system is up to the coach, he's the one who decides."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Youngster Hull Set For England Test Debut Against Sri Lanka
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Scores: Scots Eyeing A Decent Score Against The Mighty Aussies In Edinburgh
  3. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Women's Super League Preview: Sonia Bompastor - New Era At Chelsea, And New WSL Champion?
  2. Nations League: Grealish Can Expect Frosty Dublin Reception, Claims Ireland's Robinson
  3. Lucy Bronze Aiming For Champions League Glory With Chelsea
  4. Nations League: Disappointed Maatsen Willing To Wait For Maiden Netherlands Cap
  5. Mumbai City FC Join Hands With Etihad Airways, Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
  2. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will Bhupinder Singh Hooda Be The Last Dynast of Haryana?
  2. Amid IC-814 Row, A Look At India's Biggest Plane Hijacks
  3. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  4. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  5. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  3. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  4. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  5. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. ‘Jammu & Kashmir Will Get Its Statehood Back For Sure’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs