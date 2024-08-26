La Liga: Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Confident Julian Alvarez Will Adapt

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said Julian Alvarez needs time to find his feet after a 3-0 win over Girona, predicting the forward will be "incredible" for Los Colchoneros. (More Football News)
Atleti got off the mark for the new campaign with a comfortable win over last season's La Liga runners-up, with Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Koke scoring.
Alvarez was quiet on his first start following his €95million (£81.5m) switch from Manchester City, but Simeone is certain he will come good.
"Top players demand things to happen, people go to the stadium to watch them. We know what Julian brings and what he can give us," Simeone said.
"We will try to exploit his best qualities, as a first striker or second striker, or on the wing...
"He is still missing connections but that will come with training and matches, he has only just arrived but we have to give him time."
The Argentine coach then heaped praise on Llorente, who also added an assist for Koke's goal from right-back.
Simeone added his fine form will boost competition with fellow right-back Nahuel Molina, saying: "I am very happy to see that after one or two years looking for an important place for a player with his characteristics, we have found a spot for him.
"This calls for Molina to improve, to show the World Cup and Copa America winner he is.
"We need competition. Because Llorente will not always be able to play at the same pace and we have another great player like Molina who will do the same as Marcos in that position."