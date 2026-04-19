LA Lakers 107-98 Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs : Kennard, LeBron Use Durant’s Absence To Secure Game 1 Victory

The LA Lakers secured a gritty 107–98 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series, overcoming significant roster gaps at Toyota Center. Despite being without superstars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers found an unlikely hero in Luke Kennard, who exploded for a playoff career-high 27 points. LeBron James orchestrated the offense with veteran precision, tallying 19 points and 13 assists to steer a rotation that attempted just 66 shots—the lowest volume in the NBA over the last three seasons. The Rockets struggled to find a rhythm after Kevin Durant missed out due to a bruised knee. While RJ Barrett led Houston’s scoring, the team failed to capitalize on the Lakers' depleted bench. Precision trumped volume for Los Angeles, who now take a 1–0 lead into Game 2, proving their depth can withstand elite pressure.

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NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, left, dribbles while under pressure from Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, left, reaches for a loose ball along with Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures after scoring during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, passes the ball as Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie, left, and forward Jabari Smith Jr. defend during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball Game: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, slaps hands with guard Bronny James during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, center, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, third from left, and center Deandre Ayton defend during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard, right, drives past Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard, left, shoots as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson defends during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA 2025-26: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason go after a rebound during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, right, passes the ball while under pressure from Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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