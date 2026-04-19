LA Lakers 107-98 Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs : Kennard, LeBron Use Durant’s Absence To Secure Game 1 Victory
The LA Lakers secured a gritty 107–98 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series, overcoming significant roster gaps at Toyota Center. Despite being without superstars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers found an unlikely hero in Luke Kennard, who exploded for a playoff career-high 27 points. LeBron James orchestrated the offense with veteran precision, tallying 19 points and 13 assists to steer a rotation that attempted just 66 shots—the lowest volume in the NBA over the last three seasons. The Rockets struggled to find a rhythm after Kevin Durant missed out due to a bruised knee. While RJ Barrett led Houston’s scoring, the team failed to capitalize on the Lakers' depleted bench. Precision trumped volume for Los Angeles, who now take a 1–0 lead into Game 2, proving their depth can withstand elite pressure.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE