Football

Kylian Mbappe To Start For PSG In Coupe De France Final, Luis Enrique Confirms

Paris Saint-Germain's French Cup final against Lyon will be Kylian Mbappe's last game for the club. The France forward is PSG's highest goalscorer of all time

PSG coach Luis Enrique.
Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to end the season with a domestic treble by winning the Coupe de France on Saturday, but coach Luis Enrique is cautious ahead of facing Lyon. (More Football News)

PSG won the Ligue 1 title for a third time in a row, having already clinched the Trophee des Champions in January.

Lyon, who went 10 games without a win at the start of the season, improved their form after Pierre Sage took charge in November.

And Luis Enrique is anticipating a stern test.

"I think Pierre Sage has won 20 games out of 27. They have incredible statistics. He turned it around for a team that started with many difficulties," he told reporters on Friday.

"Next season they will certainly be competing for the title with us. They are a top opponent and we are ready."

Lyon, who at one point looked like they could be relegated, finished sixth in the league to qualify for next season's Europa League, as well as reaching their first French Cup final since 2012.

PSG beat Lyon 4-1 both home and away in the league, but Luis Enrique warned that was no reason to take their opponents lightly.

Paris Saint-Germain’s outgoing forward Kylian Mbappe. - null
Ligue 1: Mbappe Left Out Of PSG Squad For Final Game Against Metz

BY Stats Perform

"They are very dangerous on the ball and can hurt any team. They also created chances against us. So it is going to be a really tough final," he said.

Saturday will also be the last time Kylian Mbappe, PSG's highest goalscorer of all time, plays for the club, ending a seven-year stay during which he helped them win the league six times.

"Of course he will start," Luis Enrique said about Mbappe.

"PSG have a special relationship with the Couple de France. The fans really care about it.

"The club has won it 14 times... [Winning] it would be the perfect way to end the season."

