Football

Ligue 1: Mbappe Left Out Of PSG Squad For Final Game Against Metz

Kylian Mbappe is not listed on Paris Saint-Germain’s medical list, though he did miss their win over Nice on Wednesday as a precaution. PSG did not give a reason to justify the France striker's absence from what would have been his last Ligue 1 match for the club

Paris Saint-Germain’s outgoing forward Kylian Mbappe.
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for what would have been his final league game for the club. (More Football News)

PSG face Metz on Sunday having already secured the Ligue 1 title for a record-extending 12th time, but Mbappe will play no part in the match.

The Frenchman is not listed on the club’s medical list, though he did miss their win over Nice on Wednesday as a precaution. PSG did not give a reason to justify his absence.

PSG still have the Coupe de France final to play on May 25 against Lyon, which Mbappe could return for.

Mbappe confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of the season after seven years. He is the club’s top scorer with 256 goals, with 191 of those coming in Ligue 1. 

