Indian Football News: Khalid Jamil Names 30 Probables For Asian Cup Qualifier, Sunil Chettri Gets Call-Up

India coach Khalid Jamil has announced a 30-player probables squad featuring Sunil Chhetri, as the team begins its preparation in Bengaluru for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Football News Khalid Jamil 30 Probables Asian Cup Qualifier Sunil Chettri Singapore
Sunil Chhetri headlines the squad while youngsters get a chance to make their mark Photo: chetrisunil11/X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Khalid Jamil names 30 probables for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore

  • Sunil Chhetri headlines the squad while youngsters get a chance to make their mark

  • Preparatory camp begins in Bengaluru on September 20 with focus on building momentum after CAFA Nations Cup

India's national football team is gearing up for its next big challenge as head coach Khalid Jamil named a 30-member probables squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore. Sunil Chettri has also been named in the probables, making headlines for his possible return for the men in blue.

The national team's preparatory camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 20 with the squad reporting to the city a day prior.

The announcement comes on the back of India's third-place finish in the CAFA Nations Cup, a performance that boosted the team’s confidence heading into this crucial phase.

Chhetri Back In Blue

Talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri, still the heartbeat of the Indian attack, has been named in the probables list. While his experience will be vital, the camp will also give younger players a chance to impress and push for a place in the final squad.

Jamil had opted to rest Chhetri from the CAFA Nations Cup.

Building On Recent Momentum

India’s performance at the CAFA Nations Cup showcased resilience and tactical growth, and Jamil will be keen to carry that momentum into the Asian Cup qualifiers. The clash against Singapore offers an opportunity for India to solidify its credentials on the continental stage and build towards long-term consistency.

The camp is aimed at helping the Blue Tigers prepare for their two 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers final round in Group C, where they will play two back-to-back matches against Singapore on October 9 at the National Stadium and on October 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The final squad for these two matches will be selected from the probables.

The recent CAFA Nations Cup, matches of which were organised in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, was Jamil's first assignment with the national team after the experienced gaffer succeeded Manolo Marquez.

The 30-member probables

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammed Aimen, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh (jr), Mohammed Sanan K, Muhammed Suhail, Parthib Gogoi, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

With PTI Inputs.

Published At:
