Football

Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match

Both Kerala Blasters and East Bengal suffered defeats in their respective season-opening fixtures, and will be eyeing victory in Kochi to get off the mark. Here is all you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture - head-to-head, squads and telecast details

kerala-blasters-training-indian-super-league-2024-25
Kerala Blasters' players train ahead of their Indian Super League 2024-25 match against East Bengal in Kochi. Photo: X/Kerala Blasters
info_icon

The penultimate game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25's matchday 2 pits Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) against East Bengal Football Club (EBFC) on September 22 at 7:30pm IST. Watch the football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)

Both KBFC and EBFC suffered defeats in their respective season-opening fixtures, and will be eyeing victory in Kochi to get off the mark. While the Blasters were shocked 1-2 by Punjab FC in a thrilling encounter, East Bengal were handed a slender 0-1 loss by Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC.

KBFC had given Punjab a run for their money in the previous game, with the latter only clinching the win in the added time of the second half. The Red and Gold Brigade, too, had kept knocking on the doors of the Blues repeatedly and they would hope that such efforts yield desired results in the upcoming fixture.

Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have faced off a total of eight times in the ISL. The Blasters have won three games, and so have East Bengal. Two matches were drawn.

Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, September 22 at 7:30pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

Where will the Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

East Bengal FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar

Kerala Blasters FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Nora Fernandes, Som Kumar

Defenders: Aibanbha Kupar Dohling, Alexandre Serge Coeff, Hormipam Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh Huidrom, Prabir Das, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Muhammed Saheef

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Bryce Brian Miranda, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Renthlei Lalthanmawia, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Noah Wail Jacob Sadaoui, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Jesus Jimenez, Kwame Peprah, Sreekuttan MS

