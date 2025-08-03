Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group D Match

Struggling Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC face Punjab FC in a must-win Durand Cup 2025, Group D match at SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Sunday (August 3, 2025). Watch the Karbi Anglong vs Punjab, Indian football match live today.
The Diphu-based Morning Star suffered identical 1-2 defeats against the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Bodoland FC. A win tonight will keep their faint hopes of making the quarter-finals alive. But in Punjab FC, the I-League 2 outfit will face a litmus test.
Punjab FC are the overwhelming favourites to win the group. Despite their belated entry into the tournament -- the 134th edition of the Durand Cup kicked off on July 23 -- the Indian Super League side are expected to hit the ground running at the first opportunity.
The Shers will face ITBP on Wednesday before their final group match against Bodoland on Saturday. As things stand, Bodoland and ITBP are the joint Group D leaders with one win each. Winless Karbi Anglong are at the bottom of the table.
Durand Cup 2025 Format
The 24 teams competing in the 134th edition of Asia's oldest football competition have been divided into six groups of four sides each. After the group stage, featuring single round-robin matches, the six group winners and the two best second-placed sides will make the quarter-finals.
The quarter-finals, to be played in Kokrajhar (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), and Kolkata (West Bengal), are scheduled for August 16 and 17. Kolkata will also host the second semi-final (August 20) and the final on August 23. The first semi-final in Shillong is scheduled for August 19.
Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?
The Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Sports Authority of India Stadium (SAI) on August 3, 2025 (Sunday). The scheduled kick-off time is 7 pm IST.
Where to live-stream Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025, Group D match?
The Durand Cup 2025, Group D match between Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and Punjab FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.