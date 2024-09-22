Juventus 0-0 Napoli, Serie A: Conte's Return Ends In Dull Stalemate

Juventus were held to another goalless draw in Serie A, this time by Napoli on Saturday, as Antonio Conte failed to get a win against his former club. (More Football News)
The hosts dominated possession throughout the game, with 64.7%, but offered little in front of goal as they look to end their domestic scoring drought.
Napoli came closest to snatching a winner, with Scott McTominay's long-range shot needing to be pushed away by Michele Di Gregorio in the first half before Romelu Lukaku failed to follow up.
On the stroke of half-time, the goalkeeper was almost caught out by Matteo Politano's free-kick, but he tipped the winger's delivery over his crossbar.
Di Gregorio then leaped to deny winger Matteo Politano from a free kick in first-half stoppage time, diverting the shot with the tips of his fingers.
Kenan Yildiz managed Juventus' only shot on target of the game early in the second half, and Thiago Motta's men are fourth in the table on nine points, with Napoli one place above them.
Data Debrief: A subdued affair
The good news for Juventus is that their impressive defensive start to the season has continued as they registered a fifth-straight Serie A clean sheet.
However, that is their third consecutive 0-0 draw, experiencing such a run for the fifth time in their history in Serie A, and their first since May 1992 under Giovanni Trapattoni.
While both sides created chances, they were few and far between - both teams had a shot on target a piece, while Juve only just slightly edged it on expected goals with 0.31 to Napoli's 0.27.