Juventus 0-4 Arsenal, UWCL: Renee Slegers Praises Entire Team After Dominant Gunners Display

Following other results during the evening, Arsenal are currently second in the group and have opened a three-point gap to third place

Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord
Arsenal interim head coach Renee Slegers wanted to spread the credit across the team following their 4-0 win away to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday. (More Football News)

"We have four different goalscorers and the players up top are performing really well, but I don't want to take out the goalkeeper, our back four and our two sixes as well," Slegers told official club media.

"We sometimes forget to highlight because the players up top are scoring the goals, but I think the goalkeepers and the back four - they have been doing really well now over time. I think the spaces Wally and Kim covered today in midfield - they've been brilliant. 

Arsenal thrashed Juventus 4-0 in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday - null
BY Stats Perform

"So I think the whole team today deserves credit, including the game-changers coming on tonight."

The result maintained Slegers' unbeaten start since taking over from Jonas Eidevall and was her fourth win in five matches in all competitions.

But she highlighted that the Italian side offered a different challenge to what the Gunners have previously been used to. As a result, they changed their approach.

"They play a different kind of football, which we haven't really faced yet this season," said Slegers.

"Coming here for an away game, the travelling and then this type of football, which is very intense from a psychological and physical perspective, I'm very proud of the girls and their performance. And obviously, very happy with the result.

"The players are always proud to represent the club, so they're happy to be in the group stage and play these European games. But then adding the fans, I could see them from here. We had a beautiful view.

"I could see them, I could hear them and I'm sure the players also heard them during the games. I think it's massive. I think it's so impressive how much they support us and I think it gives us a couple of extra percentages in the games, I really do."

