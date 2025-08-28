Juventus Midfielder Arthur Melo Returns To Gremio On Season-Long Loan

The 29-year-old returns to his boyhood club, who are currently 14th in Brazilian Serie A after 20 games

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arthur Melo Gremio
Arthur Melo joins Gremio on loan.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arthur Melo joins Gremio on loan for the 2025-26 season, returning to his boyhood club

  • He has had previous loan spells at Girona, Fiorentina, and Liverpool, struggling with injuries at times

  • Since joining Juventus in 2020, he has made 75 Serie A appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo will spend the 2025-26 season on loan with Gremio.

The 29-year-old returns to his boyhood club, who are currently 14th in Brazilian Serie A after 20 games.

After injury struggles in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign, Arthur spent the second half of last season on loan with LaLiga side Girona.

The midfielder joined Juventus from Barcelona for €86m in 2020, with Miralem Pjanic going the other way.

Arthur has made 75 appearances in Serie A, with 33 of those coming during a loan spell with Fiorentina in the 2023-24 season, and has registered three goals and three assists.

He was also loaned to Liverpool in 2022 on a season-long deal, but he did not make any appearances in the Premier League as he struggled with injuries.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Polina Kudermetova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Anastasia Potapova vs Mirra Andreeva Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women’s Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Frances Tiafoe Vs Martin Damm Jr. Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Tereza Valentova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women’s Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. Stalin Says Deletion Of Voters’ Names In Bihar Worse Than Terrorism

  5. 'Gujarat Model Is About 'Vote Chori'': Rahul Gandhi At Muzaffarpur Rally

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. Tropical Storm Kajiki Kills Eight in Vietnam, Thailand

  4. Tirupur Exporters Scale Back Production Ahead Of 50 Per Cent US Tariff

  5. The Tariff Logjam

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch