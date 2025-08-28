Juventus Midfielder Arthur Melo Returns To Gremio On Season-Long Loan

Arthur Melo joins Gremio on loan for the 2025-26 season, returning to his boyhood club
He has had previous loan spells at Girona, Fiorentina, and Liverpool, struggling with injuries at times
Since joining Juventus in 2020, he has made 75 Serie A appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists
Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo will spend the 2025-26 season on loan with Gremio.
The 29-year-old returns to his boyhood club, who are currently 14th in Brazilian Serie A after 20 games.
After injury struggles in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign, Arthur spent the second half of last season on loan with LaLiga side Girona.
The midfielder joined Juventus from Barcelona for €86m in 2020, with Miralem Pjanic going the other way.
Arthur has made 75 appearances in Serie A, with 33 of those coming during a loan spell with Fiorentina in the 2023-24 season, and has registered three goals and three assists.
He was also loaned to Liverpool in 2022 on a season-long deal, but he did not make any appearances in the Premier League as he struggled with injuries.