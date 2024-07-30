Lucas Leiva believes Jurgen Klopp's "unique" coaching style would be a perfect fit if he were to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager. (More Football News)
Southgate stepped down as Three Lions boss after eight years following their 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final earlier this month.
The 53-year-old led England to their first-ever Euros final in 2021 before reaching the showpiece match on foreign soil at a major tournament for the first time in their history.
However, he also became the first manager to lose two consecutive finals in the competition.
During his tenure, he was often accused of being overly cautious at times, despite the team scoring 213 goals during his 102 matches in charge.
Klopp, who ended his nine-year stay at Anfield in May, is one of the names being linked with the vacant job, and former Liverpool midfielder Leiva believes the German would be a success in the role.
"I think his coaching style can adapt to any club, to any national team, because Jurgen, the way he manages, is unique," Leiva told Stats Perform.
"I don't know if he will accept that, because maybe he's having a rest, having a break. But, as a Brazilian, if he gets the English national team, I'll be very worried because I know how he works.
"Of course, with a national team you always have less time to work with the team, and the way he plays, it needs time.
"But, if he gets the English national team, of course I'll be supporting him because he's a fantastic guy, a fantastic manager. And I think his style can be a success."