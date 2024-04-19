Football

Julian Nagelsmann To Stay On As Germany Coach Until After FIFA World Cup 2026

Julian Nagelsmann began his managerial career aged 28 at Hoffenheim before securing Champions League football with Leipzig, and succeeded Hansi Flick as boss at Bayern Munich in 2021

Julian Nagelsmann initially signed a contract up to and including UEFA Euro 2024. Photo: John Walton/PA
Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has signed a new contract to extend his role until after the 2026 World Cup. (More Football News)

Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann was appointed in September last year as successor to Hansi Flick, who was sacked after a poor run of results.

The German FA said: “The 36-year-old’s new contract runs until the conclusion of the next FIFA World Cup in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico. In September last year, Nagelsmann initially signed a contract up to and including EURO 2024.”

Germany, who are hosting the European Championships in June and July, have won their last two friendly internationals, beating France 2-0 in Lyon and the Netherlands 2-1 in Frankfurt last month.

Nagelsmann said: “It’s a decision of the heart. It’s a great honour to be able to coach the national team and work with the best players in the country.

“With successful, passionate performances, we have the chance to sweep an entire country along. The two victories against France and the Netherlands in March gave a foretaste of this.

“I was very touched by the enthusiasm of the fans. Together we now want to play a successful home European Championship, we are all burning for it.

“After that, I’m really looking forward to the challenge of a World Cup together with my coaching team.”

Nagelsmann began his managerial career aged 28 at Hoffenheim before securing Champions League football with Leipzig, and succeeded Flick as boss at Bayern Munich in 2021.

