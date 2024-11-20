Football

Julian Nagelsmann Frustrated As Germany Denied Win: 'We Can Do Things Better'

Germany will find out their opponents for the Nations League quarter-finals in Friday's draw

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Germany vs Hungary
Germany were held to a 1-1 draw with Hungary
info_icon

Julian Nagelsmann insists Germany "can do things better" after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary due to a last-gasp penalty. (More Football News)

Felix Nmecha had given the visitors the lead in the 76th minute, but Dominik Szoboszlai equalised in the 99th minute from a controversially given penalty for an alleged handball by Robin Koch.

Nagelsmann's side had also had a Leroy Sane goal disallowed by VAR before Kai Havertz struck the post moments after coming off the bench.

While the result of the match had no bearing on the standings – Germany had already secured top spot with a game to spare – it did end a three-game winning run.

Nations League Soccer: Germany's players leave the pitch after the match against Hungary - | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany

BY Photo Webdesk

Germany have now scored in their last 12 matches, including friendlies, but Nagelsmann was still left frustrated by the disjointed nature of their performance in Budapest.

"To be honest, I don't really want to talk about the game. I think we can do things better," he told ZDF.

"We took too long in the first half to get things together, partly especially in the twenty minutes before the break."

On the penalty decision, Nagelsmann said: "I spoke to the referee after the game and asked if he also saw the game against Spain [at the Euros]. I don't think he understood what I said.

"I don't think it was a penalty at all. [Robin] Koch turns away from the shot and draws his hands closer to his body."

Germany will find out their opponents for the Nations League quarter-finals in Friday's draw.

