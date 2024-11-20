Germany's players leave the pitch after the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai salutes fans after the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.
Germany's FLorian Wirtz challenges for the ball with Hungary's Szabolcs Schon during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.
Hungary's coach Marco Rossi shouts during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.
Germany's Benjamin Henrichs is fouled by Hungary's Szabolcs Schon during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.
Germany's Julian Nagelsmann shouts during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.
Germany's Felix Nmecha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.
Germany's Felix Nmecha scores his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.
Germany's Felix Nmecha is challenged by Hungary's Marton Dardai, right, and Hungary's Andras Schafer, bottom, during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.