UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time to deny Germany a victorious end to the Nations League group stage and show why Hungary is one of the hardest places to win in world soccer. Germany, already assured of a quarterfinal spot, was on course to win thanks to Felix Nmecha’s goal but the game took a late twist when Mihaly Kata’s shot ricocheted off Robin Koch’s arm as the German defender tried to turn away. After a video review, Szoboszlai stepped up to take the penalty and chipped it over goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to salvage a 1-1 draw for Hungary, which ends Group A3 third of four teams.