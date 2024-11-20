Photo

UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time to deny Germany a victorious end to the Nations League group stage and show why Hungary is one of the hardest places to win in world soccer. Germany, already assured of a quarterfinal spot, was on course to win thanks to Felix Nmecha’s goal but the game took a late twist when Mihaly Kata’s shot ricocheted off Robin Koch’s arm as the German defender tried to turn away. After a video review, Szoboszlai stepped up to take the penalty and chipped it over goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to salvage a 1-1 draw for Hungary, which ends Group A3 third of four teams.

Nations League Soccer: Germany's players leave the pitch after the match against Hungary | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Germany's players leave the pitch after the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai salutes fans after the match | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai salutes fans after the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Germany's FLorian Wirtz challenges for the ball with Hungary's Szabolcs Schon | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Germany's FLorian Wirtz challenges for the ball with Hungary's Szabolcs Schon during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Hungary's coach Marco Rossi | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Hungary's coach Marco Rossi shouts during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Germany's Benjamin Henrichs is fouled by Hungary's Szabolcs Schon | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Germany's Benjamin Henrichs is fouled by Hungary's Szabolcs Schon during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Germany's Julian Nagelsmann shouts during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Germany's Felix Nmecha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Germany's Felix Nmecha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Germany's Felix Nmecha scores his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Germany's Felix Nmecha scores his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Germany's Felix Nmecha is challenged by Hungary's Marton Dardai, right, and Hungary's Andras Schafer | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Germany's Felix Nmecha is challenged by Hungary's Marton Dardai, right, and Hungary's Andras Schafer, bottom, during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

