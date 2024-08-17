Julian Alvarez: Atletico Madrid Move Will Help Me Become 'Best Version Of Myself'

Julian Alvarez believes moving to Atletico Madrid will allow him to become "the best version" of himself, having left Manchester City in a €95million (£81.5m) deal. (More Football News)
Alvarez called time on his two-year stay at the Etihad Stadium earlier this week, having won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup after joining from River Plate in 2022.
The Argentina international scored 36 goals in 103 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, 19 of which came in 54 outings last season.
No other City player made as many appearances as Alvarez across all competitions and Guardiola was keen to keep him at the club, but the 24-year-old had his heart set on a new challenge.
"I felt like I needed a change in my career, a new challenge," Alvarez told reporters at his Atletico unveiling on Friday.
"I feel like this is a club where I can get the tools and the space to become the best version of myself as a football player.
"From the very first moment, even before it was official, people have been very supportive. Many fans were at the airport waiting for the flight to land.
"That support and affection from the beginning makes me really happy. It makes me confident too. I'm very grateful."
Alvarez is the most expensive of three signings made by Atleti ahead of the new campaign, which they begin by travelling to Villarreal on Monday.
Diego Simeone's men have also spent €34.5m on centre-back Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad, as well as completing a €32m swoop for Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth.
They saw a potential move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher stall this week, however, due to the collapse of an agreement over Samu Omorodion going the other way.