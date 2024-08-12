Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain described Julian Alvarez as a born winner after sanctioning his €95million (£81.5m) move to Atletico Madrid. (More Football News)
Atleti will pay an initial €75m (£64.5m) plus €20m (£17m) in add-ons for the Argentina international, who has penned a six-year contract with the Spanish giants.
His departure, which has netted City a club-record transfer fee, comes after two successful seasons with the club, with whom he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.
Alvarez scored 36 goals in 103 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, with 19 of those coming in 54 outings last season, the forward playing more games than any other City player.
Alvarez also helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium, and Begiristain has nothing but warm wishes for him as he departs.
"Everyone at Manchester City wishes Julian all the very best with the next stage of his career – he has been a pleasure to work with," he told the club's website.
"His attitude has been first-class since he first walked through the door here. That's why he has improved so much.
"The trophies he has won already tell their own story – he is a winner. I look forward to watching him develop further in the remainder of his career."
Last week, City boss Guardiola confirmed Alvarez had indicated a desire to test himself in another league, and he will now look to end Los Colchoneros' three-year wait for a major trophy upon linking up with Diego Simeone's team.
"Today I say goodbye to this amazing club, with a lot of emotion," Alvarez said in a farewell statement.
"These have been two very special years. During this time, I have grown and learnt a lot - both as a player and as a person.
"To the directors and the technical staff, thank you for your confidence and support. Your teachings and vision have helped me to develop so much.
"To my team-mates, thank you for every moment we have shared, for the effort and dedication in every training session and every match. I have learnt a lot from each and every one of you and I remain with memories and friendships that will last forever.
"To the fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the great support and for making me feel at home from the very first day. I will always be extremely proud to have been part of this family.
"Manchester City will always have a special place in my heart. I wish you every success in the future and I will keep on supporting the club wherever I may be."