MLS Cup-Winning Head Coach Javier Mascherano Leaves Inter Miami Due To Personal Reasons

Javier Mascherano has left Inter Miami as head coach just months after guiding the club to the MLS Cup title, with Guillermo Hoyos taking interim charge

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Javier Mascherano leaves Inter Miami head coach role MLS Cup
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano gestures to his players from the sideline during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inter Miami confirmed Javier Mascherano has stepped down as head coach for personal reasons

  • Mascherano led the Herons to the MLS Cup in December, beating Vancouver Whitecaps 3‑1

  • Guillermo Hoyos, a former Barcelona academy coach with close ties to Messi, takes over as interim head coach

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has stepped down just four months after guiding the club to the MLS Cup title. The Major League Soccer club confirmed that Mascherano is leaving due to personal reasons, with his entire coaching staff also exiting.

“I would like to thank the club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organisation for the collective effort,” Mascherano said, “but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments.”

Mascherano previously played with Lionel Messi during their time at FC Barcelona and the Argentina national team. Messi was crucial to Mascherano’s side clinching a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final in December.

“Javier will forever be part of this club’s history,” managing owner Jorge Mas said. “We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for everything he contributed. Wishing him nothing but the very best in his professional and personal future.”

Guillermo Hoyos Takes Over As Interim Coach

Former Barcelona academy coach Guillermo Hoyos will take over as interim head coach of the Herons. Hoyos enjoys a good relationship with Inter Miami forward Messi, with the Argentine having referred to Hoyos as his “football dad”.

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Meanwhile, chief soccer officer Alberto Marrero will take on the additional role of sporting director, which was previously held by Hoyos.

Inter Miami currently sit third in the MLS Eastern Conference, with three wins and a draw from seven games. However, the Herons underperformed in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year, despite several early additions to their squad.

The MLS side is playing in its new home – the Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park – which opened two weeks earlier. The first two matches at the stadium ended in draws.

Inter Miami will face Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday.

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