MLS Cup-Winning Head Coach Javier Mascherano Leaves Inter Miami Due To Personal Reasons

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano gestures to his players from the sideline during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano gestures to his players from the sideline during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell