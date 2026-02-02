Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Final On TV & Online?

Japan Vs Australia: Here's all you need to know about the Japan Vs Australia, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 final including preview, head-to-head, live streaming details, and more

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Australia vs Philippines match report AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 matchday 1
Australia's Sam Kerr, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Australia and the Philippines in Perth, Australia, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 final takes place between Japan and Australia

  • Japan are two-time winners whereas Australia have lifted the trophy just once

  • The Matildas are playing on their home turf but odds are against their favour

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 comes to the final battle as Japan go up against Australia in a titular clash at the Stadium Australia, Sydney on Saturday, March 21. Sam Kerr-led Australia will have eyes on the title against two-time champions Japan.

The Matildas are outside favourites to lift the trophy this Saturday, however, they have lost both their continental finals against Japan, leaving door ajar for another one this weekend.

The Japanese women have been the best team in the tournament. They thumped India 11-0 in the group stage and also registered 7-0 and 4-1 victories over Philippines and South Korea, respectively.

Australia vs Japan H2H Record In AFC Women’s Asian Cup

  • Games played: 8

  • Won by Japan: 4

  • Won by Australia: 2

  • Draws: 2

Australia vs Japan H2H Record (Overall)

  • Overall games played: 17

  • Won by Japan: 10

  • Won by Australia: 5

  • Draws: 2

Australia vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final: Winners

Australia have lifted the Women’s Asian Cup just once – their only major title – at the 2010 edition in China, where they defeated North Korea 5-4 on penalties.

As for Japan, they are two-time winners - 2014 and 2018.

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Australia vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming Info

Q

When will the Australia vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final match be played?

A

The Australia vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 final match will be played on Saturday, 21 March at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be held at the Stadium Australia, Sydney.

Q

Where to watch Australia vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final match?

A

The Australia vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

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