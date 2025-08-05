Scottish Premiership: Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Ready To Show Level During Celtic Loan

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey is determined to showcase his talent and level during his loan spell with Celtic this season.
The 19-year-old has agreed to a season-long loan with the Scottish Premiership champions after a promising 2024-25 campaign with Manchester City.
The centre-back made six senior appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, including starts in both the Premier League and Champions League, and he also captained their under-21 side to the Premier League 2 title while winning the PL2 Player of the Year award.
In addition to winning the league title last season, Celtic also lifted the Scottish League Cup and advanced to the knockout rounds of the revamped Champions League.
Simpson-Pusey is focused on helping them achieve similar goals again in 2025-26, while showing his own qualities on the senior stage.
“I had a long conversation with the manager and I liked what he was saying to me about the club,” the defender told Celtic TV.
“He told me how much he appreciates the club and how much Glasgow appreciates the club.
“I wanted to go somewhere where, if I’m playing, I’ll be appreciated, so I felt like this was the best option for me.
“This is a big opportunity. I want to come here and show my talent and my levels.
“It’ll be good for me to come and hopefully help the team to win the league again and do well in Europe.
“I’m over the moon really. I just want to come in here and get some wins.”