Jaden Philogene Re-Joins Aston Villa From Hull

Aston Villa have re-signed Jaden Philogene from Hull City in a deal worth around £18million. (More Football News)
Philogene returns to Villa Park less than 12 months after departing for Hull, where he scored 12 goals in the Championship last season.
The winger came through the academy ranks at Villa, before making six senior appearances while also having loan spells with Stoke City and Cardiff City.
The England under-21 international is Unai Emery's fifth signing ahead of the 2024-25 season, following the arrivals of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus, along with Ross Barkley and Lewis Dobbin.
"It feels amazing, it's like I'm back at home," he told the club's official website. "Unai spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time.
"He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I'm going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.
"It's the latest chapter in my Villa journey, and hopefully I can play my best, get game time and do it in front of the fans. What I did at Hull, I want to do the same things at Villa Park; make the fans aware of my skills and score goals.
"It's a dream come true. When I was a little boy, I wanted to play in the Champions League. I've always thought I want to be there one day and here I am."