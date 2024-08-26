Football

ISL Schedule For 2024 Out: Mohun Bagan Play Mumbai City FC On September 13 In Opener

The ISL on Sunday announced the fixtures of the first 84 matches of the season, till the end of this year

Mohun-Bagan-football-indian-super-league
Mohun Bagan during Durand Cup. Photo: X/@mohunbagansg
info_icon

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season will begin with a blockbuster clash between Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Cup winners Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on September 13 in a repeat of last season's final. (More Football News)

The ISL on Sunday announced the fixtures of the first 84 matches of the season, till the end of this year.

The opening weekend will also see Chennaiyin FC travel to Odisha FC, and Bengaluru FC take on East Bengal FC in the first double-header of the season on September 14, while Kerala Blasters FC will host Punjab FC the next day at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Wadajied Ryngkhlem - X/@lajongfc
Meghalaya's Wadajied Ryngkhlem Has Found Comfort At Shillong Lajong But Goal Is To Reach ISL

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

Hyderabad FC will play their first game, an away fixture at Bengaluru FC on September 19. The match fixtures of Hyderabad FC are, however, contingent on them clearing the AIFF Club Licensing.

This season of the ISL will see 13 teams competing, with the addition of I-League champions Mohammedan Sporting Club. The newest entrants will kick-start their campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan -- their home turf in Kolkata -- on September 16.

With the entry of Mohammedan Sporting, the ISL will see the three most storied football clubs from Kolkata, including Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal, vying for the silverware.

The presence of the three giants will treat the fans with six high-intensity Kolkata derbies throughout the season. The first two Kolkata derbies of the season are scheduled in October -- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan FC on October 5 and then East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 19.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant had won the coveted ISL League Shield, the trophy of supremacy in the 2023-24 season, by garnering 48 points after a gruelling season.

But Mumbai City, who finished second at the end of the league phase, beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL final after a knock-out round, which has very few parallels in any football league in the world.

