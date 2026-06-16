From Pakistan to the World Cup: Zidane Iqbal Leads a New Era of South Asian Representation

Zidane Iqbal is set to become the first player of Pakistani heritage to feature at a FIFA World Cup as Iraq face Norway.
The former Manchester United midfielder proudly represents both his Iraqi and Pakistani roots on the global stage.
Four players of Indian origin Sarpreet Singh, Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, Samuel Moutoussamy and Nishan Velupillay are also part of World Cup 2026 squads.
The FIFA World Cup has long been a stage where nations chase footballing glory, but this year's edition is also telling a remarkable story of South Asian representation. As Iraq prepare to take on Norway in their opening Group I fixture, all eyes will be on midfielder Zidane Iqbal, a player whose journey symbolizes the growing influence of South Asian heritage in world football.
Born in Manchester to an Iraqi mother and a Pakistani father, Iqbal has become a source of pride for millions across Pakistan.
Having risen through the ranks at Manchester United and later establishing himself in European football, the 23-year-old now finds himself representing Iraq on the sport's biggest platform.
His appearance against Norway marks a historic milestone, making him the first player of Pakistani descent to feature at a FIFA World Cup.
Zidane Iqbal's Historic Moment
A nation like Pakistan which is still figuring out to make a place for itself in foootball, Zidane Iqbal holds a special significance.
The 23-year old became Manchester United's first British South Asian player to feature in UEFA Champions League and has since reserved a place for himself in Iraq's National Football Team.
Zidane proud of both the sides of his heritage, wears national flags of both Iraq and Pakistan on his boots symbolizing the connection he holds with both the nations. As the Lions Of Mesopotamia start their World Cup campaign against the Vikings, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the youngster for carrying Pakistan behind his back on a global level.
Indian-Origin Players Also Flying the South Asian Flag
While Iqbal's story is making headlines, he is not the only player with South Asian roots competing at the World Cup.
Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand)
Born in Auckland to Punjabi parents, Sarpreet Singh has enjoyed a remarkable career that included a phase with Bayern Munich. The attacking midfielder remains one of New Zealand's most influential creative players.
Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar)
The Doha-born winger traces his roots to Kannur, Kerala. A product of Qatar's football development system, Jamshid represents the host nation's growing multicultural football identity.
Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo)
The midfielder, born in France, has an Indo-Guadeloupean father of Tamil origin and a Congolese mother. Moutoussamy continues to be a key figure in DR Congo's midfield setup. He will play his first match against Ronaldo's Portugal on June 17, 10:30 pm (IST).
Nishan Velupillay (Australia)
One of Australia's most exciting attacking talents, Velupillay was born in Melbourne to an Anglo-Indian mother and a Malaysian father of Sri Lankan Tamil descent. The winger has become an important player for the Socceroos.
A Growing South Asian Presence
Historically, the South Asian Presence in a big stage like FIFA World Cup has been very limited. However, the involvement of these players playing for different nations surely create an impact on the global level.
As Iraq take on Norway and the World Cup unfolds across North America, Zidane Iqbal's appearance serves as a landmark moment, not just for Iraq or Pakistan, but for South Asian football as a whole.